New Years Holiday Schedule
Thursday 12- 29- 16 Lsu basketball vs vanderbilt 730 Krus 1490 After sports co belk bowl arkansas vs va tech 977 Alamo bowl ok state vs colorado after belk bowl 977 Friday 12 -30 -16 No local shows 11am …Read More
The New Orleans Pelicans got off to a pretty ugly start but found a way to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to slip away with a 102-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Smoothie King Center …Read More
The LSU men’s basketball team returned to practice Monday night in preparation for Thursday’s Southeastern Conference open at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Vanderbilt. The game tips at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio …Read More
One last game awaits the ULM Warhawks and Grambling Tigers before they begin their respective conference seasons. ULM hosts Grambling on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in a final tuneup before conference for the two teams. ULM is …Read More
Mark Ingram rushed for two-touchdowns and a game-sealing first down in the final minutes, and the New Orleans Saints put a considerable damper on Tampa Bay’s playoff aspirations with a 31-24 victory Saturday. The Buccaneers (8-7) needed a win to keep pace with …Read More
Henderson ended his career with a bang in helping Tech beat Navy 48-45 in the Armed Forces bowl with 266 all-purpose yards with 129 receiving, 137 kick return yards and two touchdown receptions in the victory. https://twitter.com/CHenderson_2
Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Louisiana Tech the storybook ending it deserved and clinched the Bulldogs’ third consecutive bowl championship over No. 25 Navy Friday in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. …Read More
Wednesday 12-21-16: ESPN 97.7FM 5PM Inside Bulldog Football Bowl edition 7PM Byu vs Wyoming Poinsettia Bowl Thursday 12-22-16: 6pm LA Tech vs LSU-S Z107.5FM 6:30pm Lady techsters vs ULL ESPN 97.7FM 7:30pm LSU vs Wake Forest KRUS 1490AM Friday 12-23-16: …Read More