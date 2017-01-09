Red Peach Sports News

2017 National Title game here on ESPN 97.7FM

Monday night Jan 9.2017  we will have the 2017 College Football National Championship between #1 Alabama and #2 Clemson in the first EVER rematch for the title! www.espn977.com   Kickoff 7pm central!  

Red Peach Sports schedule 1/9/17-1/16/17

Live show schedule week of 1-9-17 Daily shows The Morning drive 7-9AM,THE EDGE 9-10A,The Sports Company 3-6PM   Monday 1-9-17: 6pm Inside Bulldog Basketball ESPN 97.7FM 715 GSU men vs Alcorn State-Red peach Sports/And Red Peach Sports App 7pm National …Read More

Ugly weekend on the college basketball front

A 14-point second half lead wouldn’t stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 seconds remaining gave UTSA (7-9, 2-1 C-USA) their first lead in the second half and the victory over Louisiana Tech (10-6, 2-1 C-USA), …Read More

Adams takes his talents to the NFL

LSU All-American safety Jamal Adamswill skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Adams, a junior from Lewisville, Texas, made the announcement at a press conference Friday at LSU. He is expected to be no worse than a …Read More

Live Sports 1/7-1/8

Saturday 1 -7-16 2pm techsters vs utsa 977 230 lsu vs msu krus 1490am 530 tech vs utsa z107.5 NFL Raiders vs Texans (after techsters) Lions vs Seahawks after game 1 Sunday 1 -8 -17 1130 Dolphins vs Steelers 977 …Read More

Red Out in Ruston

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will don its red uniforms for the first time at home this season on Thursday night when they play host to UTEP in the third annual Red Out game which tips off at 6:30 …Read More

O Canada!

The New Orleans Saints played parts this past season with two imports from the Canadian Football League on the roster. They added two more Wednesday by signing defensive back Forrest Hightower and linebacker Adam Bighill, according to The Sports Network out …Read More