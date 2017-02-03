Bulldogs take care of WKU
Junior Jacobi Boykins had a chip on his shoulder after having to miss the last game. That chip on Thursday night led to a game-high 25 points, one shy of his career high, which led Louisiana Tech to a 76-67 …Read More
The big game is finally here. Its Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons from the NFC and the New England Patriots out of the AFC. Coverage beings here on ESPN 97.7FM at 1pm central time.
2017 Commits Christian Morris 6-6 | 315| Offensive Tackle | University of Mississippi | Memphis, Tenn. Morris is a 6-6, 315 lbs. FBS transfer from the University of Mississippi. The Memphis, Tenn. native was a 4 star prospect, Army All-American …Read More
LSU running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been re-assigned to a position within athletic department and wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig has been relieved of his duties with the Tigershead coach Ed Orgeron announced on Thursday. “We appreciate the work …Read More
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School) Myles Brennan QB 6-4 177 Fr.-HS Long Beach, Miss. (St. Stanislaus HS) Tory Carter FB 6-1 265 Fr.-HS Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County HS) K’Lavon Chaisson LB 6-4 227 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North …Read More
TRISTAN ALLEN LB 6-4 225 ATLANTA, TEXAS (ATLANTA HS) JACORION ANDREWS DB 6-0 200 MONROE, LA. (NEVILLE HS) JORDAN BALDWIN DB 6-1 175 AMITE, LA. (AMITE HS) JAIDEN COLE ATH 6-0 198 MONROE, LA. (NEVILLE HS) DAVAN DYER P/K 6-4 …Read More
ULM Signing Class 2017 (alphabetical) Bryant Badie – WR – 5-10 – 180 – Houston, Texas (North Shore HS) Tajhnick Bishop – Cornerback – 6-0 – 175 – Ashdown, Arkansas (Ashdown HS) Perry Carter – Wide Receiver – 5-10 – …Read More
The New Orleans Saints will not return to West Virginia for training camp in 2017. After holding summer practices at The Greenbrier resort the past three years, the Saints will have a new training camp location this year, according to multiple sources …Read More