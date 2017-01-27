What a comeback!
After UAB forward Kara Rawls hit a layup with 6:53 to play in the game giving the Blazers a 58-42 lead, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr called a timeout. Her message during the timeout? Fight until the buzzer …Read More
Dirk Williams scored 17 points and Alabama-Birmingham beat Louisiana Tech, 79-70 in a Conference USA game marred by a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in the Bulldogs finishing the game with just four players Thursday night. Chris Cokley scored from the low post …Read More
2017 LOUISIANA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sept. 2 NORTHWESTERN STATE Sept. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE Sept. 16 at WKU* Sept. 23 at South Carolina Sept. 30 SOUTH ALABAMA Oct. 7 at UAB* Oct. 14 BYE Oct. 21 SOUTHERN MISS* Oct. 28 at Rice* …Read More
LSU struck gold on Thursday, as Oklahoma linebacker commitment Jacob Phillips decided to flip his commitment from the Sooners to the Tigers. The 6-3, 230-pound Army All-American was a primary focus for the LSU staff, led by general manager Austin …Read More
Brent Diaz, Casey Sutton and Jonathan Washam all garnered preseason All-Conference USA honors and the Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in C-USA when the preseason voting results were released Wednesday morning as voted on by league coaches. The three …Read More
The NFL announced the dates Friday for the four London games in 2017, including the New Orleans Saints’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints and Dolphins will play at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, which would be the Week 4 …Read More
Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas State beat ULM 63-57 on Monday night. Sam McDaniel had 14 points and nine rebounds for ULM (6-14, 0-7), while Marcus Washington added 13 and …Read More
Playing without Anthony Davis against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers seemed like a daunting task for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they made it look easy on Monday night. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and forward Terrence Jones combined to …Read More