2017 National Title game here on ESPN 97.7FM
Monday night Jan 9.2017 we will have the 2017 College Football National Championship between #1 Alabama and #2 Clemson in the first EVER rematch for the title! www.espn977.com Kickoff 7pm central!
Monday night Jan 9.2017 we will have the 2017 College Football National Championship between #1 Alabama and #2 Clemson in the first EVER rematch for the title! www.espn977.com Kickoff 7pm central!
Live show schedule week of 1-9-17 Daily shows The Morning drive 7-9AM,THE EDGE 9-10A,The Sports Company 3-6PM Monday 1-9-17: 6pm Inside Bulldog Basketball ESPN 97.7FM 715 GSU men vs Alcorn State-Red peach Sports/And Red Peach Sports App 7pm National …Read More
For the first time since the beginning of the BCS era in 1998, we have the same national championship game matchup as we did the previous year: Alabama vs. Clemson. On The Morning Drive alongside Aaron Dietrich this morning, we …Read More
A 14-point second half lead wouldn’t stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 seconds remaining gave UTSA (7-9, 2-1 C-USA) their first lead in the second half and the victory over Louisiana Tech (10-6, 2-1 C-USA), …Read More
LSU All-American safety Jamal Adamswill skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Adams, a junior from Lewisville, Texas, made the announcement at a press conference Friday at LSU. He is expected to be no worse than a …Read More
Saturday 1 -7-16 2pm techsters vs utsa 977 230 lsu vs msu krus 1490am 530 tech vs utsa z107.5 NFL Raiders vs Texans (after techsters) Lions vs Seahawks after game 1 Sunday 1 -8 -17 1130 Dolphins vs Steelers 977 …Read More
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will don its red uniforms for the first time at home this season on Thursday night when they play host to UTEP in the third annual Red Out game which tips off at 6:30 …Read More
The New Orleans Saints played parts this past season with two imports from the Canadian Football League on the roster. They added two more Wednesday by signing defensive back Forrest Hightower and linebacker Adam Bighill, according to The Sports Network out …Read More