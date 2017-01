Playing without Anthony Davis against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers seemed like a daunting task for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they made it look easy on Monday night.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and forward Terrence Jones combined to score 69 points to help guide the Pelicans (18-27) to a 124-122 victory over the Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center.

