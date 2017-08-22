Home » Sports » 2 Tigers named AP All Americans

2 Tigers named AP All Americans

Zimbio
Posted on by Sean Fox

At least one preseason All-American will be on the field for LSU when the season starts Sept. 2.

Running back Derrius Guice earned first-team All-America mention from the Associated Press with the release of the first- and second-team listings Tuesday.

The other All-American is edge rusher Arden Key, whose recovery from a shoulder surgery announced by the school in June has him limited to non-contact work.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/08/lsu_football_all-america_team.html#incart_river_index

 

You might also like...

Tide win heavyweight fight
Tigers lock in the Wizard
Tigers lose Teuhema/add another Jefferson
LSU awards 2 #18
Gators take game 1 of title tilt
First coaches poll of the season released