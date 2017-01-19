2017 LA Tech football tickets on sale now

Louisiana Tech fans can now purchase or renew their season tickets for the upcoming 2017 football season with the Bulldogs coming off three consecutive nine-win seasons, three straight bowl victories for the first time in school history and one of the most impressive home slates on the horizon next fall.

The 2017 schedule will feature a program-record seven home games, including marquee matchups against Northwestern State (Sept. 2), Mississippi State (Sept. 9) and South Alabama (Sept. 30) at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631. The renewal deadline is set for June 1, while new season ticket buyers can pick their seats on the priority seating deadline, which is set for April 3.

