3 Tigers go in round 1

The path for Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams has followed similar trajectories.

Now, they’re first-rounders. Top 10 picks, actually.

Fournette and Adams were selected in the top 10 during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, each walking up the famed Rocky steps to pose with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White became the third former LSU player selected in the NFL draft on Thursday night, going to the Buffalo Bills with the 27th pick in the first round.

White, a four-year starter for the Tigers, joins running back Leonard Fournette (fourth pick) and safety Jamal Adams (sixth pick) for the second-most former LSU stars picked in the opening round of the draft. The 2007 draft produced four LSU first-rounders.

