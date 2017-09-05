The Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week award was given to Louisiana Tech junior LB Dae’Von Washington, who had a pair of interceptions in the Bulldogs season-opening win over Northwestern State.

Washington helped lead the Bulldogs to a dominant victory over in-state foe Northwestern State Saturday night, thanks to his impressive second half performance against the Demons. Washington, who was just put on scholarship last Friday, recorded two interceptions in the fourth quarter and had 26 return yards to help LA Tech secure a 52-24 season-opening win. He became the first Bulldog since 2014 to record two interceptions in one game. Washington also was the second-leading tackler for the Bulldogs on Saturday with five total tackles (four solo) and one tackle for a loss of five yards.



