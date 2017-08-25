4 GSU tigers up for top award

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, and the list includes four members of the Grambling State University football team.

Senior running back Martez Carter , senior quarterback DeVante Kincade, senior offensive lineman Trenton Scott and junior defensive lineman Brandon Varner all made this year’s watch list.

The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T, and current Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016.

The winner of the 2017 Black College Football Player of the Year Award will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which takes place on February 10, 2018 in Atlanta. Four finalists will be unveiled on December 12.