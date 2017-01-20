AD gets All Star START

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis overcame the odds and will start in the Feb. 19 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center.

Davis was named a starter on the Western Conference team with Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Houston’s James Harden, Golden State’s Kevin Durant and San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard.

The East starters are Cleveland’s LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is making his first All-Star appearance.

It will be Davis’ fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, but his first as a starter since 2015 when he was unable to play at Madison Square Garden because of a shoulder injury.

