Ad injured again in Pels latest loss

The New Orleans Pelicans missed an opportunity to close out their grueling 11-day, five-game road trip with a 3-2 record on Monday afternoon by blowing three potential scoring opportunities against the Indiana Pacers in the final 19 seconds that could have sent the game to overtime.

Instead, the Pacers held on to pull out a 98-95 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pelicans were forced to close out the game without star forward Anthony Davis, who injured his right hip and left thumb after he landed hard on his back after a foul by Pacers center Myles Turner. with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

According to the Pelicans, X-rays came back negative on Davis’ hip and thumb. Davis still ended the game as New Orleans’ leading scorer with 16 points but he was limited to playing 23 minutes.

It was the second time since last week that Davis has suffered a hip injury. In last Monday’s 110-96 victory against the New York Knicks, Davis suffered a bruised right hip after he was pushed in the back by New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn. The injury forced Davis to miss Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

