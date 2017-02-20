AD Wins MVP!

The Western Conference All-Stars seemed to have no problems feeding Anthony Davis on his home floor at the Smoothie King Center.

Davis took an All-Star record 39 shots and scored 52 points to lead the West over the East at the 66th All-Star Game, 192-182 — the highest-scoring game in league history.

The 23-year-old’s point total smashed the previous record of 42, set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.

http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/18722458/anthony-davis-breaks-wilt-all-star-scoring-record-earns-mvp-honors