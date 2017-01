LSU All-American safety Jamal Adamswill skip his final season of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams, a junior from Lewisville, Texas, made the announcement at a press conference Friday at LSU. He is expected to be no worse than a top-10 pick in the Draft set for April 27 in Philadelphia.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/01/lsu_db_jamal_adams_leaving_for.html#incart_river_index