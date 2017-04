All LSWA announced

FIRST TEAM

Antonio Blakeney, LSU – 17.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2016-17 Second Team All-SEC

Erik McCree, Louisiana Tech – 17.7 ppg., 8.9 rpg., First Team All-Conference USA

James Sapp, Centenary – 21.5 ppg., 10.1 rpg., 2017 SCAC Player of the Year

Erik Thomas, New Orleans – 19.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, Southland Conference Player of the Year

Jay Wright, UL Lafayette – 16.2 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 3.9 apg., SBC Defensive Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Demetric Austin, Dillard – 20.8 ppg., 8.5 rpg., 2017 First-Team All-GCAC

Johnny Griffin, Jr., Loyola – 14.3 ppg., 10.0 rpg., SSAC First Team, SSAC Defensive Player of the Year

Shawn Prudhomme, Southern – 17.5 ppg., 5.9 rpg., First-Team All-SWAC

Raheem Regis, Louisiana College – 16.8 ppg., 8.8 rpg., Second-Team All-ASC

Brian Sylvester, LSU Alexandria – 14.0 ppg., 7.8 rpg., NAIA First Team All-America

THIRD TEAM

Frank Bartley, UL Lafayette – 15.3 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 2.6 apg., SBC Newcomer of the Year

Jacobi Boykins, Louisiana Tech – 14.7 ppg., 4.7 rpg., C-USA All-Defensive Team

Cameron Reynolds, Tulane – 17.0 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 2017 AAC Most Improved Player of the Year

Bryce Washington, UL Lafayette – 13.5 ppg., 11.2 rpg., Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference

Zeek Woodley, Northwestern State – 19.2 ppg,. 3.5 rpg., Preseason First-Team All-Southland Conference

HONORABLE MENTION

Brandon Moss, LSU Alexandria; Liam Thomas, Nicholls; Avery Ugba, Grambling; Marlain Veal, Southeastern Louisiana

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Erik Thomas, New Orleans

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Frank Bartley, UL Lafayette

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

COACH OF THE YEAR – Mark Slessinger, New Orleans

