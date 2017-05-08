Almost over

Defending national champion Coastal Carolina completed a three-game sweep of ULM on Sunday with an 8-1 victory at Warhawk Field.

The loss dropps ULM to 12-37 overall and 6-18 in Sun Belt Conference play. Coastal Carolina improves to 30-16-1 overall and 16-7-1 in conference.

ULM now prepares for a trip to Troy next weekend. The series with Troy is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday night before a 3 p.m. start on Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s finale will be a 1 p.m. first pitch.

