Another rough night at Fant Ewing

UTA blasted the ULM women’s basketball team fell, 83-47, in the final home Thursday game of the season in Sun Belt Conference play inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Warhawks (5-23, 2-15) were down early after the Mavericks (12-15, 7-10) created a 19-point lead in the first quarter that ULM was unable to overcome.

The Warhawks will close out the regular season with their final home game on Saturday against Texas State. The team will honor its three seniors— Stephanie Ratliff, Andreanna Jackson and Journee Beard — prior to tipoff.

On the mens side

Jalen Jones scored 23 points in 27 minutes and Texas-Arlington pulled away from ULM after halftime for a 72-57 win on Thursday night.

UTA (24-6, 14-3 Sun Belt) led 31-30 at halftime and went on a 19-9 run to start the second half and pushed its lead to 50-39.

ULM finished up the regular season Saturday afternoon vs Texas State.

