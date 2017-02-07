Another Tech coach could be BR Bound

Louisiana Tech running backs coach Mickey Joseph has emerged as a leading candidate for one of the two vacancies on the LSU coaching staff, multiple sources told The Times-Picayune on Monday.

The Tigers created two openings on their coaching staff last week when the team fired WR coach Dameyune Craig and reassigned RB coach Jabbar Juluke.

Joseph has coached both positions during his career and could coach either one with the Tigers. LSU could make a move and offer Joseph the job as early as Tuesday morning.

