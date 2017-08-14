Home » Sports » Arkansas legend passes away

Arkansas legend passes away

Posted on by Sean Fox

 Frank Broyles, who coached Arkansas to its only football national championship and later served as the Razorbacks’ athletics director for years, has died. He was 92.

Broyles died Monday at a family home in Fayetteville. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s, the neurological disease about which he spent countless hours raising awareness and from which his first wife, Barbara, died in 2004.

Broyles devoted most of his adult life to the Razorbacks. After coaching one season as head coach at Missouri, he was hired to lead Arkansas in December 1957 and spent the next 57 years working for the Razorbacks in some capacity until his full-time retirement as a fundraiser in 2014.

