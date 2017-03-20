After a red hot 15-2 start in non- conference play the bulldogs are bounced back to reality being swept by nemesis USM this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, Louisiana Tech fell to Southern Miss, 5-2 .

Louisiana Tech (15-4) tallied nine runs and 10 hits, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to Southern Miss (15-4), 13-9, on Saturday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Louisiana Tech (15-5) could never recover from a rough start as Southern Miss (16-4) took the series finale in Ruston on Sunday afternoon with an 8-5 victory at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

