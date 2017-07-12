Barnes on Groza watch list

Louisiana Tech senior kicker Jonathan Barnes has been named to the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Watch List, it was announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Wednesday.

Barnes is one of only three kickers named to the watch list who have previously been named semifinalists twice, while a total of 30 players around the country are featured on the preseason watch list for the honor that will be awarded to the nation’s top kicker.

In 2016, Barnes connected on 22 of 27 field goal attempts with an 81.5 field goal percentage as a redshirt junior. He was 8-of-10 on field goals of 40 yards or more, including a career-long 54-yard field goal, which is tied for the longest by a kicker who returns this season.

A Groza semifinalist in both 2015 and 2016, Barnes led the nation in kick-scoring last season and ended the campaign by kicking Louisiana Tech to a 48-45 victory in the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. While his 77 extra points also led the country, Barnes’ nine field goals from at least 40 yards are tied for fifth-most by a returning FBS kicker.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/071217aaa.html