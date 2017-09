Barnes kicks Tech to big CUSA road win

Jonathan Barnes kicked a 21-yard field goal with two seconds left to give Louisiana Tech a 23-22 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Kam McKnight scored on a 2-yard run, capping a 91-yard drive to pull Louisiana Tech to 22-20 with 6:08 to play. The Bulldogs’ Joe Brown intercepted a J’Mar Smith pass on the ensuing series, but the Hilltoppers punted three plays later. Smith then completed back-to-back 18-yard passes to Adrian Hardy and Teddy Veal during Louisiana Tech’s (2-1, 1-0) game-winning drive.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/recap?gameId=400938608