Barton returns to NE LA

On Thursday morning, Louisiana Tech head baseball coach Lane Burroughs announced that Cory Barton will join the baseball staff for the 2018 campaign.

Barton will serve as the pitching coach for the Bulldogs after guiding the McNeese baseball program to one of the best seasons in its history.

During his three years at McNeese, Barton served as the program’s recruiting coordinator while also working with the Cowboy pitching staff. Barton earned a reputation as one of the top recruiters in all of college baseball as his 2015-16 recruiting class was recognized among the best in the nation according to College Baseball Magazine. Baseball America tabbed his 2011 recruiting class as one of country’s best alongside LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Prior to his time at McNeese, Barton spent five seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisiana Monroe, helping lead the Warhawks to a Sun Belt Championship in 2012. Barton joined the ULM staff in 2008 after two seasons as an assistant coach at Memphis and a two-year playing career with the Tigers.

