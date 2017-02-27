Baseball Bulldogs off to historic start

On Sunday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark, Louisiana Tech moved to 7-0 on the season, for the first time in program history, with a 6-4 win over UT-Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Three Bulldogs, Brent Diaz, Dalton Skelton and Sean Ullrich all registered at least three hits in the victory, that saw the Bulldogs come up with some late innings magic for the fourth consecutive game.

Louisiana Tech will now turn its attention towards a pair of midweek games against Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and Wednesday March 1. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m., while Wednesday’s first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Both games will be televised by Cox Sports and broadcast live on ESPN 97.7.

A very limited number of tickets remain for both games and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Students planning on attending these games will be highly encouraged to sit in the outfield areas.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/022617aaa.html