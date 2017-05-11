Battle of Tigers in key SEC clash

No. 10 LSU (32-17, 15-9 SEC) opens a three-game Southeastern Conference series at 6:30 p.m. CT versus Auburn (32-18, 14-10 SEC) in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT Friday, and first pitch for Game 3 is 12 p.m. CT Saturday.

LSU won two of three SEC series games last weekend over South Carolina, and the Tigers are one game out of first place in the SEC standings with six league games remaining. Auburn is just two games back of league leaders Florida and Mississippi State (both 16-8).

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211591851