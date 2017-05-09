Big RPI game on the line

Following their fifth consecutive series win, Louisiana Tech is back in action for a midweek contest against in-state rival Lafayette on Tuesday night.

This won’t be the first meeting between the two school this season, as Lafayette travelled to Ruston for a midweek contest earlier this season. In that game Louisiana Tech knocked off a, then, top-10, nationally-ranked Cajuns team in the bottom of the 13th inning as Chase Lunceford hit the game winner off of the wall in center.

Louisiana Tech is winners of three consecutive games in the series between the two schools and will have a chance to sweep the season series in consecutive seasons.

Tuesday night’s game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN 97.7 FM

