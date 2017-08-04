Billy Cannon statue coming to LSU

A statue of Dr. Billy Cannon, D.D.S., a 1959 Heisman Trophy recipient who earned a spot in two halls of fame, will be erected on LSU’s campus, the university announced in a news release Thursday.

Cannon, who played for the Tigers from 1957-1959, is known for his winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against Ole Miss. The performance ultimately helped him earn the Heisman Trophy in 1959.

A well-rounded player who could both outrun and overpower his opponents, Cannon inducted into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. The university retired his jersey, LSU No. 20, in 1959.

“There is no player more synonymous with LSU football than Billy Cannon,” said Bill Demastes, Athletic Hall of Fame Committee Chair and LSU faculty athletics representative.

The LSU Hall of Fame Committee unanimously approved a proposal for the statue, with details of the statue’s design and construction still yet to be determined. The project will be funded through the Tiger Athletic Foundation.

