Black Friday for North LA college hoops

LA Tech:

Sidnee Bopp hit six three-pointers in the first half and WKU held Louisiana Tech in check defensively in the second half as the Hilltoppers defeated the Lady Techsters 77-53 Friday afternoon at Legacy Arena in the semifinals of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament.

With the loss, Louisiana Tech is now 18-13 on the season and will wait to find out about possible postseason play on Monday.

Louisiana Tech was not able to overcome a hot-shooting Marshall team who hit 19 three-pointers to get past the Bulldogs, 93-77, on Friday afternoon inside Legacy Arena in the C-USA Tournament Semifinals.

LA Tech (23-10) pulled within single digits on multiple occasions, trying to attempt a similar comeback they pulled off earlier this season in Ruston. Marshall (20-14) did not allow it to happen this time though, shooting its way to the championship game and its first win in seven tries all-time against the ‘Dogs.

ULM:

The ULM men’s basketball team struggled to get the offense going on Friday as the Warhawks lost to Texas State 63-51 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The Warhawks had a five-point lead with 7:26 to go in the first half of action, however Texas State use strong defense to hold the Warhawks without a point for nearly 14 minutes of game action as they stretched the lead out to a 20 point margin before eventually winning by 12.

The Warhawks with the loss are now 5-10 all-time in the SBC tournament

GSU:

After a long season as the underdog of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Grambling State University Tiger basketball team almost reached the championship game of the SWAC men’s basketball tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fought hard but were defeated by No. 1 seed, Texas Southern University, 62-57.

In a tough battle between the regular season co-champions, Texas Southern University defeated Grambling State University, 70-66 in the championship game of the 2017 Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament.

