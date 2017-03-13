Black and Gold start free agency with a bang

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with DT Nick Fairley on a four-year contract, agreed to terms on a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent WR Ted Ginn Jr., a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent LB A.J. Klein and a four-year contract with unrestricted free agent G Larry Warford. The club has also terminated the contract of S Jairus Byrd. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

http://sportsnola.com/saints-confirm-four-free-agent-additions-release-jairus-byrd/