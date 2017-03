DeMarcus Cousins scored 41 points to bring the New Orleans Pelicans roaring back in the second half on the way to a 95-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s win gives New Orleans (30-41) its fifth win in the past six games and moves them within 3.5 games of the of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

