Boogie to the Bayou

The Sacramento Kings stunningly changed course Sunday night and agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans just two weeks after publicly proclaiming that the All-Star center was off the market, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN that while Sunday’s All-Star Game in New Orleans was playing out, the Kings and Pelicans came to terms on a trade that will send Cousins and swingman Omri Casspi to the All-Star hosts in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-rounder.

The first-round pick that Sacramento will acquire in this fast-moving blockbuster deal is top-three protected in the June draft, ESPN has learned. That means New Orleans must immediately surrender the pick if it lands at No. 4 or lower.

http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/18722737/sacramento-kings-agree-deal-demarcus-cousins-new-orleans-pelicans