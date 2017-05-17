Boykins to return for Senior Season

Louisiana Tech received some great news Tuesday morning as head coach Eric Konkol confirmed to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman that sharpshooter Jacobi Boykins has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-6 standout was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game last season, and connected on a sizzling 41 percent of his 3-point attempts.

With leading scorer Erik McCree lost to graduation, Boykins is the Bulldogs’ top returning offensive threat and should see a lot of the ball next season.

https://www.thescore.com/ncaab/news/1301941