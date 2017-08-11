Browns rally to beat Saints

As with most preseason NFL games, the New Orleans Saints will see both good and bad signs when they review film from Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Among the lowlights for the Saints were the defense giving up four pass plays of 20-plus yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from quarterback DeShone Kizer to wide receiver Jordan Payton with 1:52 remaining. The score gave the Browns a 20-14 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium and gave the Saints their 10th consecutive preseason loss.

