Buddy starting to make impact

New Orleans Pelicans’ Buddy Hield was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Hield led NBA rookies with a 10.6 scoring average and 3-point shooting percentage at 47.8. In 16 games, Hield scored in double figures in nine games that included finishing with 20 in Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After struggling to make an impact earlier in the season, Hield was moved into starting lineup and has scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 15 of the last 16 games.

Overall, Hield is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 asists in 36 games. He’s averaging 20 minutes a game and is shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

