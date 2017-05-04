Bulldog Blitz coming this summer

The Louisiana Tech Athletic Club (LTAC) and the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association are bringing back the “Bulldog Blitz” tour during the summer of 2017.

After the success of last year’s inaugural tour, the locations for this summer include Houston, Dallas and downtown Ruston. Special guests on the tour include head coaches Skip Holtz, Brooke Stoehr and Eric Konkol as well as Athletics Director Tommy McClelland.

All Louisiana Tech alumni and fans are encouraged to spend an evening with Louisiana Tech Athletics staff members on June 19 in Houston (Karbach Brewing Co.), June 20 in Dallas (Flying Saucer) and July 29 in Ruston (Railroad Park) with each event running from 6-8 p.m.

