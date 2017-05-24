Home » Sports » Bulldogs battle Charlotte in CUSA opener

Bulldogs battle Charlotte in CUSA opener

It’s a brand-new season for the Diamond ‘Dogs as Louisiana Tech gears up for its first game in The First, A National Banking Association, 2017 Conference USA Baseball Championship on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Charlotte on ESPN3 at MGM Park in Biloxi. 

It will be a battle of two first team first team all-Conference USA members as LA Tech will call on C-USA Pitcher of the Year Nate Harris to go up against first-teamer Colton Laws of Charlotte. 

The winner of Wednesday night’s contest will play the winner of Southern Miss and UTSA who play at 4:30 p.m. That game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while the losers will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

