Bulldogs finish off huge road trip

Boykins, Bracey and McCree, three names that Old Dominion had no answer for on Saturday evening.

The trio off Bulldogs all scored 15 or more points, leading Louisiana Tech (16-6, 4-1 C-USA) to an impressive 75-63 win over Old Dominion (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

LA Tech handled Old Dominion not just on the offensive end of the floor, but the defensive end as well. The Bulldogs walked into the arena unintimidated by the top rebounding team in Conference USA, going toe-to-toe with the physical Monarch team. Old Dominion entered the game averaging 40 rebounds a game and Louisiana Tech limited them to just 27 in the victory.

With wins over Old Dominion and Charlotte, the Bulldogs swept a conference road weekend for just the second time since joining Conference USA. The other came in 2014-15 when Louisiana Tech won Conference USA.

Louisiana Tech is now one of just two teams in C-USA unbeaten on the road in conference action and the only time in the conference with a 3-0 road record to this point in the season.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action on Thursday at home against Rice for a 6 p.m. contest.

