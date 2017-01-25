Bulldogs garner preseason honors

Brent Diaz, Casey Sutton and Jonathan Washam all garnered preseason All-Conference USA honors and the Bulldogs were picked to finish fifth in C-USA when the preseason voting results were released Wednesday morning as voted on by league coaches.

The three Bulldogs earning a spot on the C-USA preseason all-conference team mark the first time multiple Bulldogs have received that honor since Louisiana Tech joined the conference prior to the 2014 season.

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1. Rice (5)

2. Florida Atlantic (4)

3. Southern Miss (3)

4. Old Dominion

5. Louisiana Tech

6. Charlotte

7. FIU

8. Marshall

9. UAB

10. Middle Tennessee

11. UTSA

12. WKU