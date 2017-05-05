Bulldogs head to south fla for key conference series

– After a second consecutive week with no midweek action, a well-rested Louisiana Tech (30-14; 11-10 C-USA) squad took the cross-country trip down to South Beach for a three-game set with FIU (26-21; 10-11 C-USA) which kicks off on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m. CT.

The Bulldogs are one of the hottest teams in Conference USA entering this weekend series as winners of their last four C-USA series’ and winners of five straight conference games.

A very talented FIU squad will await the Bulldogs, already holding three-wins this season over ACC-power Miami and a win over Mississippi State in Starkville. The Panthers have secured 12 wins over teams with an RPI of 100 or better through the first three months of the season.

First pitch on Friday night is set for 6 p.m. CT and the two teams will meet at 6 p.m. CT again on Saturday night. Sunday’s series finale will begin at 12 p.m. CT. All three games of the series will be broadcast on ESPN 97.7

