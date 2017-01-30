Bulldogs hook a big fish

Thibodaux defensive back Amik Robertson ended his recruitment Monday morning, announcing his commitment to Louisiana Tech via Twitter.

The play-making defender chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Houston, Kansas State and others.

Robertson committed to Louisiana Tech earlier in the recruiting process, but backed off of his pledge as his recruitment heated up. Texas, Oklahoma State and LSU joined the party for his services following a terrific senior season, but it was tool little too late for the power five conference programs. Robertson took an official visit to LSU this past weekend, but knew when he came home Sunday evening that Louisiana Tech was the place he wanted to be.

http://www.nola.com/recruiting/index.ssf/2017/01/thibodaux_cb_amik_robertson_co.html#incart_river_index