After exorcising the demon that was WKU 23-22 in Bowling Green last week, the bulldogs look to continue that momentum as they travel to Williams Bryce Stadium to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams are 2-1 on the season. Last time out Tech beat WKU 23-22 and South Carolina dropped a home game to Kentucky 22-13.

Pregame will start at 1:00pm on Z107.5FM