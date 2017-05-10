Bulldogs offense held in check, drop game to Cajuns!

The Bulldogs had their chances but couldn’t come up with the hit when they needed it most, falling to UL-Lafayette 3-1 on Tuesday night in Lafayette.

Raphael Gladu continued to produce atop the Louisiana Tech lineup, reaching base twice in the loss. An infield single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 13 games on the year.

LA Tech had a chance to tie or take the lead in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, but couldn’t push a run across.

Louisiana Tech was held to less than two runs for the first time this season.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action on Friday night hosting Marshall for a three-game set that kicks off at 6 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/050917aaa.html