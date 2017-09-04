Bulldogs pull away from Demons in 4th

Senior Jarred Craft scored three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth quarter scores, to lead Louisiana Tech to a 52-24 victory over Northwestern State Saturday night before 24,002 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium.

After Northwestern State (0-1) scored a pair of touchdowns following LA Tech (1-0) turnovers early in the third quarter to tie the game at 24-24, the Bulldogs answered with 28 unanswered points, including 21 in the final stanza to dodge the upset bug in the opener for both teams.

LA Tech will now turn its attention to next week when the Bulldogs host SEC foe Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

