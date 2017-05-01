Bulldogs send 3 more to the NFL

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Carlos Henderson realized a dream come true Friday night as the junior was selected in the third round as the 82nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Henderson becomes the 74th Bulldog selected in the draft in Louisiana Tech history.

In his junior season, Henderson hauled in 82 receptions for 1,535 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, while also rushing 14 times for 133 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In 2016, he was named one of 10 semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top wide receiver. After three seasons, he ended his Bulldog career ranked fifth in school history in receiving yards.

Louisiana Tech’s Trent Taylor turns 23 years old on Sunday, but the Bulldog receiver enjoyed an early birthday present Saturday as the San Francisco 49ers selected the playmaker as the 177th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his fourth and final season with the Bulldogs, Taylor led Louisiana Tech in receiving for the third straight season after catching 136 passes for 1,803 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Along with teammate Carlos Henderson, Taylor was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top wide receiver.

Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods got the phone call he has been waiting for Saturday afternoon as the senior was selected in the sixth round as the 191st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Woods becomes the third Bulldog to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft along with Carlos Henderson (Round 3, Pick 82) and Trent Taylor (Round 5, Pick 177), while this marks the second straight year LA Tech has had three players drafted into the NFL. LA Tech now has more NFL draft picks (10) since 2013 than any other team in Conference USA.

