Bulldogs take care of WKU

Junior Jacobi Boykins had a chip on his shoulder after having to miss the last game.

That chip on Thursday night led to a game-high 25 points, one shy of his career high, which led Louisiana Tech to a 76-67 victory over WKU in front of 3,802 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Boykins connected on five three-pointers, all coming in the first half when LA Tech (15-8, 7-3 C-USA) drained nine as a team. The sharp shooter was one of four starters in double figures on the night – Omar Sherman (15), Erik McCree (14) and Derric Jean (10).

LA Tech returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 4 when they take on Marshall. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in the TAC.

