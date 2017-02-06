Bulldogs and Techsters take care of Marshall

Bulldogs

For a game that had a combined 184 points, the end result was determined by defense.

Louisiana Tech was able to lock down Marshall in the final two minutes, including a backside block by Derric Jean and an outmuscled rebound by Jacobi Boykins.

Boykins then sealed it from the foul line, making three free throws to give the Bulldogs a 94-90 comeback victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday night in front of 4,804 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Senior Erik McCree was a huge part in the ‘Dogs getting back into the game. The forward went off for 30 points and 11 rebounds, registering his conference-best 11th double-double of the year

LA Tech now heads to the Lone Star State next week for two road games, starting with a matchup against UTEP on Thursday, Feb. 9. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.

Lady Techsters

Tied 29-29 at the half, Tech came out in the third quarter and took the fight to the Thundering Herd, scoring 14 of its 21 points in the quarter in the paint with nine of those coming on second chance points. Tech pulled down 10 offensive rebounds in the quarter and outrebounded Marshall 21-14 in the frame.

In the second half, LA Tech (11-11, 6-5 C-USA) , outscored Marshall (12-10, 4-7 C-USA) by 18 points in a 72-54 road victory. It was only Marshall’s third loss at home in 12 games this season.

http://www.latechsports.com