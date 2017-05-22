Bulldogs trip up in regular season finale

LA Tech dropped the series finale in Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon 9-8, as Middle Tennessee rallied late to get the win.

Dalton Skelton drove in four runs and collected three hits, while Jordan Washam drove in three runs on two hits.

Colby Hamilton gave Louisiana Tech the lead again with an RBI-single to center field that scored Skelton and put the ‘Dogs out in front, 5-4. After a Raphael Gladu double, Jordan Washamdelivered a pivotal three-run blast to right field that extended the LA Tech lead to 8-4.

he Blue Raiders keep fighting though and plated three runs to cut the Bulldog lead to 8-7 after eight innings.

Two more runs in the ninth and the Blue Raiders walked it off.

LA Tech now moves on to The First, A National Banking Association Conference USA Baseball Championship in Biloxi. The Bulldogs will take on Charlotte in the final game of the opening round on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/052017aaa.html