Chad Williams gets the call from NFL

Grambling’s star wide receiver was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the school’s first player drafted since Jason Hatcher in 2006.

Williams, an FCS All-America in 2016, caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016, including six 100-yard efforts. His career ended with 210 catches, 3,062 yards and 28 touchdowns.