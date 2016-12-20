Champs land another high profile transfer

Almost a year after landing a high profile recruit from Ole Miss, Grambling’s football program went back to the Southeastern Conference well to secure a commitment from a former four-star recruit when offensive tackle Christian Morris announced Monday on Twitter he is committed to Grambling.

Morris is the former teammate of quarterback DeVante Kincade, who transferred from Ole Miss to Grambling last year. Kincade was recently named the 2016 Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and he helped Grambling win an HBCU national championship over the weekend.

A decorated recruit from Memphis, Tennessee, Morris initially signed with UCLA out of high school but never enrolled. Morris was a U.S. Army All-America selection, and Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 10 offensive tackle in 2013.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2016/12/19/grambling-lands-another-ole-miss-transfer/95634998/