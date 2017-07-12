Home » Sports » Coach O talks about the “Elephant” in the room at MD17

Coach O talks about the “Elephant” in the room at MD17

Posted on by Sean Fox

LSU coach Ed Orgeron walked into his first SEC Media Days as the Tigers head coach on Monday with a smile.

He talked up his football team as best he could but the inevitable Alabama question didn’t take long to surface. And when asked about the Tigers’ inability to defeat Alabama in recent years, Orgeron was very blunt.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of people on our schedule that are very, very good football teams so we can’t just point to Alabama, but they are the benchmark,” Orgeron said. “I understand that the head coach at LSU must beat Alabama.”

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/07/ed_orgeron_i_understand_that_t.html#incart_river_index

 

 

You might also like...

Key takes leave from LSU
Fournette calls it a career with LSU
LSU post spring top 25 rankings
Oregon State proves who is #1
LSU vs BYU to be in primetime
Fournette wins SEC honors