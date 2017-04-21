College baseball weekend 4-21-17

Coming off of consecutive series victories on the road in Conference USA play, the Diamond ‘Dogs return home for a weekend series against UAB, starting on Friday night at 6 at J.C. Love Field.

The Bulldogs picked up two big wins this past week, first using a walk-off double on Tuesday night from Jordan Washam to take down nationally ranked McNeese, 8-7. Louisiana Tech followed up that performance by going on the road and knocking off Little Rock 10-6 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 6-9 in C-USA but have played arguably the toughest schedule in the conference halfway through league play. T The Bulldogs have won six of their last eight and will play their next six games at the Love Shack.

The ULM Warhawks will host UT Arlington in a three-game Sun Belt Conference baseball series beginning Friday night.

The Warhawks (11-27, 5-10) are coming off of a midweek victory over Grambling, while UTA (20-17, 10-5) defeated Texas A&M in its midweek contest.

ULM will send right-hander Josh Leone (1-4, 4.93) to the mound on Friday to face UTA right-hander Kadon Simmons (5-2, 2.90) in a 6 p.m. game.

On Saturday, right-hander Chase Beal (3-4, 4.62 ERA) will start for ULM against UTA right-hander Trae Patterson (3-3, 3.28) at 2 p.m.. The series concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. with ULM right-hander Keegan Curtis (1-4, 10.01 ERA) facing UTA left-hander Jakob Hernandez (3-0, 3.21 ERA).

All three meetings between ULM and UT Arlington have been 2-1 series since UTA joined the Sun Belt to start the 2013-14 year. UTA took two games in Arlington, Texas on April 4-5, 2014, while ULM won two of three in Monroe April 3-4, 2015 and again last year by taking two games in Arlington on April 8-10, 2016.

No. 8 LSU can gain ground in the Southeastern Conference and in the Ratings Percentage Index quicker than expected now because of torrential rain expected in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend.

The 26-12 Tigers, who are fourth in the SEC West at 9-6 with a No. 14 RPI, play at No. 13 and 26-12 Kentucky, which leads the SEC East at 10-5 and leads all of the SEC with a No. 7 RPI, in a scheduled doubleheader Friday beginning at 1 p.m. with both games set for nine innings — weather permitting. The second game will start one hour after the conclusion of the first game.

Grambling State University senior infielder Daniel Barnett was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for his outstanding performance during the week of April 11-17.



The Tigers (15-22) swept Southern in a three-game SWAC series last weekend. In the series, Barnett went 6-for-8 with seven RBI, four walks, two doubles, one home run and 27 putouts. In game 2, he went 3-for-3, scored three times, and walked once. He also had a home run, a double and a game-high 14 putouts.



Barnett and the G-Men travel to New Orleans this weekend for a three-game SWAC series against Alabama State. The teams play at 6 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at Wesley Barrow Stadium.

