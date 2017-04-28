College baseball weekend of 4/28/17

LSU @ Alabama:

Junior right-hander Alex Lange limited Alabama to two runs in 7.1 innings Thursday night, leading No. 11 LSU to an 8-2 win over the Crimson Tide at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU improved to 28-15 overall and 11-8 in the SEC, while Alabama dropped to 15-27 overall and 2-17 in conference play.

The teams will resume the series with Game 2 at 6 p.m. CT Friday, and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

ULM @ Georgia State:

The ULM baseball team is set for a three-game weekend road series at Georgia State in a key Sun Belt Conference series for both teams. This weekend’s series will be just the second time that the Warhawks have played the Panthers in Atlanta, and just the fourth meeting overall since Georgia State joined the SBC in the 2014 season.

Tx Southern @ Grambling:

Tigers begin a 3 game home series vs TX southern. Marshawn Taylor of Grambling State is currently first in the SWAC in batting average (.393).

Western KY @ LA Tech:

We are headed down the home stretch as there are just 13 games remaining for Louisiana Tech Baseball in regular season play, with three coming this weekend as the Diamond ‘Dogs host WKU for three games beginning on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m.

Three Bulldogs will enter the weekend with batting average of .340 or better. Brent Diaz and Sean Ullrich are each hitting.346 for the season, while Raphael Gladu currently holds a .343 average. Ullrich leads the team with a .467 on-base percentage, while Diaz leads the Bulldogs with a .596 slugging percentage.