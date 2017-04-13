College basketball late signing day

Louisiana Tech men’s basketball head coach Eric Konkol announced the addition of Junior college forward Harrison Curry in the late signing period.

Curry, who hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, has spent the past two seasons at Pensacola State and now joins the trio of fall signees in Exavian Christon, Anthony Duruji and Amorie Archibald as the newest Dunkin’ Dogs.

“The 6-foot-7, 230-pound stretch forward is rated the No. 45 best junior college player in the country in 2017 by JucoRecruiting.com.

He started all 27 games this past season for the Pirates, leading the team in scoring with an average of 14.5 points per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range, making multiple triples in 17 contests.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/041317aaa.html

Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr announced Thursday that Collin Country Junior College forward Zhanae Whitney has signed a national letter of intent to join the Lady Techster basketball program this fall.

Whitney is a 6-foot forward that lettered the past two years for coach John Allen helping lead Collin County to back-to-back North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championships.

After earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a freshman at Collin County, Whitney earned first team all-league honors and first team all-Region V accolades this past year. She averaged 8.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line. She leaves Collin County as the all-time leader in rebounds and games played.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/041317aaa.html

Coach Will Wade has his first signee as the head coach of the LSU Tigers as the LSU Athletic Department has received and confirmed the national letter-of-intent papers from Mayan Kiir, a 6-10 power forward from Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida.

Kiir, who was ranked 95th on ESPN’s 2017 recruiting list as a four-star recruit, is ranked by Scout as the 15th best power forward in the class of 2017.

Kiir is a native of South Sudan who lived in Melbourne, Australia, before playing the past four seasons at Victory Rock. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds a game and added 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks. He shot 54.6 percent from the field and 71.1 percent from the free throw line. Victory Rock was 27-8 this past season under Coach Loren Jackson.

He represented Team Australia at the Adidas Nations Tournament, where he averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game. He also has experience playing for Team USA at the Adidas Eurocamp.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211558395